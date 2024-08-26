Dramatic theatre makeover will create 100 jobs and £30m annual boost for north Wales economy

A £50 million project to redevelop a theatre in north Wales will create 100 new jobs, it’s been revealed.

Once completed the massive makeover at Theatr Clwyd in Mold will also generate an annual boost of up to £30 million for the local economy as well as making it a carbon positive building for much of the time.

Theatr Clwyd was a state-of-the-art trailblazer when it opened in 1976 as part of the civic complex next door to Shire Hall, that’s now home to Flintshire County Council.

Over the years its stages have been graced by the likes of Sir Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Dalton.

Along the way the theatre has been honoured with a glittering array of awards, including an Olivier for Home, I’m Darling, as well as being voted the Best Theatre in the UK in 2021.

Glass frontage

Already taking shape is the spectacular glass frontage that’s been designed to make the most of the “brilliant views” of the Clwydian Range across the valley.

It’s also been announced recently that Denbigh-born TV chef Bryn Williams will be weaving his culinary magic there because he’s taking over the catering franchise.

And in a taste of what’s to come, Theatr Clwyd’s hugely popular annual pantomime – which puts 40,000 bums on seats every season – will be the first production on the main stage when it returns with its own unique twist on the traditional favourite, Mother Goose, on Saturday, November 23.

Further details of the ambitious plan will be outlined by Liam Evans-Ford, the theatre’s executive director, at a breakfast meeting of Wrexham Business Professionals at Hotel Wrexham in Holt on Thursday, September 19. The group is made up of successful businesses and skilled professionals working together to promote regional prosperity and shine a light on the enterprise and expertise that exists in the region.

The other guest speaker is Ffion Williams, from the Tŷ’r Ddraig television production company which – backed with significant investment from the Workerbee Group which is part of industry giant Banijay UK – opened a new base in Wrexham last year.

‘Totally shot’

Liam Evans-Ford has admitted that by the time he was was appointed in 2016 the building was in his words “totally shot” and not fit for purpose.

Since then, he’s been overseeing the dramatic transformation of the flagship arts complex, attracting investment from the public and private sectors to make it a reality.

When it fully re-opens next year, the new-look Theatr Clwyd will be a totally fossil-free building and will include a raft of green measures like air source heating, solar power and rainwater harvesting.

According to Mr Evans-Ford, his background as an actor and a producer was the ideal preparation for taking on the role at Theatr Clwyd.

Having trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, he has had worked with The Royal Shakespeare Company and appeared in the West End as well as popping up on hit television shows like The Bill, Casualty and Doctors before moving into producing and then masterminding the rejuvenation of Theatr Clwyd.

He said: “We have a 10,000 square metre building that when we open it next year will be we hope an all-day destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“The redevelopment is going to enhance all our theatre making capabilities. We’re one of only four theatres in the whole of the UK that still has all the making departments in-house, the costume makers, the scenic artists, the scenic construction with the welders and carpenters, the props makers and the lighting and sound technicians.

“As a result, we have a specific space to train the talent of the future talent in those departments.

“The other benefit is that it gives us dedicated space for our extensive communities programme – arts and health programmes for the NHS, our work with social services and housing associations along with refugee charities. There’s also dedicated youth hub spaces.

“We’ll also have dedicated event spaces that will help drive revenue – whether it’s small board meetings, big conferences or sit-down dinners for 200 people.

“On top of all that we’ll have brand new kitchens where our new catering partner, Bryn Williams and his team, will give people yet another reason to come here.

“There’ll be better bar space and outside terraces making the most of the spectacular views towards the Clwydian Hills.

“Alongside all of that, the environmental sustainability of the building is front and centre in the redevelopment because that’s the biggest challenge facing humankind.

“There’s no gas. We’re fossil fuel free so we’ve got huge air source heat pumps, and we will be harvesting rainwater and generating solar energy.

“On the day we open we will have reduced our carbon footprint by 80 per cent and on the right days it will be a carbon neutral building, while with the right weather and plenty of sunshine we can be carbon positive.”

Employees

He added: “When I started in 2016, Theatr Clwyd employed 60 core company of members. We currently employ 153 people across all of our work and by this time next year, including our partnership with Bryn Williams, we’ll probably be up to around 250.

“On top of that we employ around 500 freelancers a year – directors, musicians, actors – and then we have seasonal workers at times like Christmas when we need more people to work on the bars, for example.

“We had an economic impact survey done and at the moment, with our current turnover, we’re generating around £10 million for the local economy each year. That’s estimated to double if not treble when we’re open with all the extra people we’ll be employing.

“It’s a £50 million capital investment and even without any growth that will be paid back into the local economy in three or three and half years – so it’s a really good return on investment.”

For more information about Wrexham Business Professionals meetings, events and campaigns go to wrexhambusinessprofessionals.com, email [email protected] or ring 01978 752500.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

