Driver jailed after recording one of the highest alcohol readings ever obtained by North Wales Police

A driver from Anglesey, who recorded what is believed to be one of the highest alcohol readings ever logged by North Wales Police, has been jailed.

Aaron Kerr, 27 years-old of Maes y Brenin, Holyhead gave a reading of 358milligrames of alcohol in 100ml of blood – the legal limit is 80.

Kerr was arrested last July near Llanfaelog after North Wales Police had received several reports from concerned members of the public who were reporting a red Vauxhall Viva being ‘all over the road.’

An officer from the Roads Crime Unit was nearby at the time and made his way to the Rhosneigr area where he witnessed the car being driven in an abhorrent manner.

Breath test

The car was stopped and the officer arrested Kerr after he gave a roadside breath test reading of 212microgrammes – the legal limit is 35microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. Due to the high level of alcohol, Kerr was immediately taken to hospital where blood was obtained and sent away to be further examined.

The results came back with Kerr having 358milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The blood was taken two hours following his arrest.

Kerr appeared before court in Caernarfon where he received an 18-week custodial sentence. He was also been disqualified from driving for 72 months.

‘Shocking’

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst of North Wales Police’ Operational Support Services said: “This was a shocking reading – believed to be one of the highest ever recorded by North Wales Police. It is only by sheer luck that Kerr did not cause a fatal road traffic collision that day – especially given the time of year with the Rhosneigr area being a magnet for holidaymakers in the summer.

“Kerr’s behaviour can only be described as despicable. Thankfully he now has time to reflect on what he has done whilst behind bars.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who made contact with us on the day that Kerr was arrested – your calls really do make a difference.”

C.I Mullen-Hurst added: “North Wales Police has a zero-tolerance approach to drink and drug driving. We have just released our Christmas campaign results which saw 66 drink drive and 108 drug drive arrests being made just in the month of December.

“Many of those arrests have already resulted in individuals being disqualified – even jailed. Our efforts to ensure people are safe on the roads will continue 365 days a year.”

