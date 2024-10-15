Driver training progressing well for the introduction of new trains

Driver training for Transport for Wales’ brand-new tri-mode trains is progressing well ahead of their planned introduction later this year.

The Class 756 trains, built by Stadler, are now regularly being seen on the network in South Wales as drivers complete their final training ahead of their introduction into passenger service over the coming months.

They have the ability to run on Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) or battery power, or as a diesel/battery hybrid.

Roll out

Steve Paramore, Driver Integration Manager at TfW said: “We’ve been rolling out our driver training programme to our qualified drivers.

“The course involves some theory work in a classroom and an introduction to the controls of the Class 756 with the simulator.

“Then they get hands on with the vehicle, visiting the depot and driving the train like they would for passenger service. It gives them experience of the Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) and working in battery mode with the train.

“The drivers have really enjoyed the new trains and we have got a busy schedule ahead to get a good number of drivers ready so these can be introduced over the next few months.”

The Class 756 trains will initially be introduced onto the Merthyr to Aberdare loop, followed by the Treherbert line shortly afterwards.

Game changer

Matt Franklin, who’s been a train driver with TfW for seven years, added: “They are fantastic, really quiet and the seating is comfortable and a big improvement on the older trains.

“It’s a game-changer and will be great for our passengers.”

