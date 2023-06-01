Driving examiners announce five days of strike action

Driving examiners in 258 test centres across Wales, England and Scotland and have announced five days of strike action.

More than 1,600 Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members will walk out on June 15, 16, 19, 22 and 23 as part of the long-running civil service dispute over pay, pensions, and jobs.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “These disruptive strikes will continue for as long as ministers continue to treat their own workforce worse than anyone else.

“Our hard-working members, and the people they serve every day, know they deserve better. Until ministers put some money on the table, PCS members will continue to take targeted action throughout the summer.”

PCS members in 115 government departments, including the Home Office – which covers Border Force and the Passport Office, have a mandate for strike action until November.

Union members at the National Library of Wales, the Auditor General of Wales and the Northern Ireland Office are to take strike action next week, with workers in the DVLA beginning a 15-day strike on June 11.

