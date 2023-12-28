Driving range approved at ‘one of the best’ golf clubs in Wales

A golf club based at the former home of the co-founder of the Rolls-Royce company has been given approval for a new driving range.

The Rolls Of Monmouth Golf Club is based at The Hendre, a registered historic park and garden around four miles west of Monmouth, while the Grade II-listed Manor House, the former home of Charles Stewart Rolls, is used for functions as well as facilities for the club such as a pro shop, kitchen and club house.

‘One of the best in Wales’

The course opened in 1982 and has been praised by golf stars including Greg Norman and former US Open champion Tony Jacklin and named as one of the best in Wales by Golf World magazine.

The driving range will be based in an unused field east of the mansion house and the main drive and permission has also been granted for a single storey driving range building, for coaching and practice, which will be of suspended construction to reduce the need for groundworks.

Members will be able to use the range to warm up before a round of golf and there will also be a teaching bay for the club’s golf professional to give lessons.

No lighting is planned for the driving range, which is only intended to be used during daylight hours, and a planning condition will also prevent lighting being installed which planning officer Kate Bingham said would impact the visual amenity and any bats that might be in surrounding woodland.

Extensive parking

Whitecastle Community Council had suggested a condition restricting use to daylight hours should be included.

A condition that materials used for the clubhouse, which it was proposed should have a painted finish, will have to be agreed with the council after its heritage officer raised concerns.

Heritage body Cadw said it had no objections and it was satisfied with the plan to use existing trees for screening from the heritage park.

No changes to the existing access or parking area have been proposed and the golf course already benefits from extensive parking which has capacity for visitors to the driving range.

