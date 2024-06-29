Drug dealer who led ‘cash-rich’ lifestyle sentenced to eight years

A Newport man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences.

Shane Smith, 23, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Smith had previously plead guilty to being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Key role

Detective Constable Short, the officer in the case said: “Smith played a key role in the supply of Class A drugs in the Gwent and South Wales area.

“Officers discovered more than 800 drug related messages on a mobile phone belonging to him where it was evident that he was directing others to supply drugs on his behalf.

“He would offer money for their time, fuel, and meals. He would also offer free ‘testers’ of crack and heroin, praying on vulnerable people’s addictions.

“He led a “cash-rich” lifestyle going on expensive holidays, purchasing designer clothing and jewellery, despite being unemployed.

“As a result of his actions, Smith has been handed a substantial sentence which we hope will deter others from participating in this illegal activity.

“This is serious crime which affects everyone, and we welcome the continued support from the community.”

