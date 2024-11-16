Drugs gang exposed after social media messages were handed to the police

The leader of an organised crime group operating out of Blaenau Gwent has been jailed for more than eight years after social media messages exposing the gang’s activities were handed to the police.

The gang operated a county line between Bristol and Abertillery, where couriers would transport cocaine and cannabis across the River Severn and into the valleys town.

Young people and others with vulnerabilities were then used to sell the drugs.

A Gwent Police investigation was launched in February 2023 after a former employer of one of the group made a report to the police when they found his work laptop contained social media messages relating to the supply of drug.

A subsequent examination of the device led officers to discovering the branches of an organised crime group with roots in Abertillery – with Ben Wong at the helm.

Raid

Five warrants were carried out in August of last year, which saw officers, including detectives from the serious and organised crime team, raid addresses across Blaenau Gwent.

Among the items recovered were cannabis and cocaine, cash and mobile phones – phones which contained further evidence of drug supply.

Ben Wong was sentenced to eight years and four months at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday (15 November) after pleading guilty for his part in conspiring to supply both class A and B drugs.

Among those arrested was Nigel Gravenor, who was also sentenced on Friday.

He’s been imprisoned for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Three others received suspended sentences for the parts they played in the criminal enterprise.

Boasting

PC Owen Furlong, officer in the case, said: “The principal OCG member, Ben Wong, preyed on and took advantage of the vulnerabilities of others while boasting about claiming benefits and not needing to work.

“Couriers would collect the drugs from Bristol before sellers, including exploited young people, were given drugs to sell. Some were even paid with drugs.

“Others with debts or addictions were plunged deeper into misery by selling to fund their habit as Wong led a lavish lifestyle all funded by causing misery to others in the community.

“We’re committed to standing with our communities to show that it is all of us against them when it comes to individuals who prey on the vulnerable in our society.”

