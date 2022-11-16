Drugs gang members who trafficked cocaine into Wales jailed for more than 50 years

Members of a gang trafficking cocaine into south Wales have been jailed for a combined total of more than 50 years.

Five men, sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court, were involved in shipping the drug into Gwent from London and Liverpool.

They had been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Sion Connor, 38, from Newport was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.

Lewis Thomas, 34, from Gilwern to 12 years and eight months.

Lester Bromley, 52, from Ebbw Vale to five years and four months. Alexander Booth, 37, from Caerphilly to nine years and Saleh Ahmed, 40, from London to 15 years.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Mansell, the officer in the case, said: “This operation was an investigation into the large-scale supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine, into Gwent over a 10-month period between 20 May 2020 and 19 March 2021, from the Liverpool and London areas.

“All parties have been convicted for their relevant offences. They have benefitted financially in the short term by involving themselves in the illegal supply of drugs but are now paying the consequences of their actions.

“Their sentences reflect their level of involvement within the offence and should act as a warning to anyone who has decided to enter in the world of drug dealing and supply.

“We will continue to investigate those involved in the supply of controlled drugs which blight our communities and cause substantial misery to vulnerable people, often leading to other forms of criminal behaviour.

“We always welcome the help and support of our communities to assist with the apprehension and detention of these criminals, many of whom believe that they are untouchable.

“Anyone wishing to provide information about this activity can do so either by calling 101, sending a direct message to us on social media or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“All information provided will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

