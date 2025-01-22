Duke of Sussex settles High Court claim with The Sun publisher at start of trial

The Duke of Sussex has settled his legal action against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information-gathering shortly before the start of a weeks-long trial.

Harry, 40, alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

An up to 10-week trial was set to begin at the High Court in London on Tuesday, but three requests for adjournments and a Court of Appeal bid meant that the case remained unopened.

Damages

On Wednesday morning, Harry’s barrister David Sherborne said that the parties had “reached an agreement” and that NGN had offered an apology to the duke and would pay “substantial damages”.

He said: “I am pleased to announce to the court that the parties have reached an agreement.

“As a result of the parties reaching an agreement I would ask formally that the trial is vacated.”

He continued: “NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

“NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News Of The World.

“NGN further apologises to the duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.”

‘Admission’

He continued: “It is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN’s response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable.”

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, was also taking legal action against the publisher, but also settled his claim.

After two earlier requests for adjournments on Tuesday, thought to be related to settlement discussions, Mr Justice Fancourt refused a third request for a delay as both sides had had “ample time to seek to resolve their differences”.

Following a short break, lawyers for both sides asked for the green light to challenge the judge’s decision to not provide a further delay at the Court of Appeal.

While Mr Justice Fancourt denied the request, the lawyers could go to the Court of Appeal itself, meaning Tuesday’s hearing was adjourned in any event.

Several other high-profile figures have settled their cases against NGN, with 39 people settling claims between July and December last year.

In April, the High Court heard that actor Hugh Grant had settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

Mr Sherborne said at that hearing that “the Duke of Sussex is subject to the same issues that Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant have been subject to, which is that the offers are made that make it impossible for them to go ahead”.

