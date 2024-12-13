Duke of York ‘ceased all contact’ with spy-accused man after concerns raised

The Duke of York has said he “ceased all contact” with the businessman accused of being a Chinese spy after receiving advice from the Government.

Andrew met the individual through “official channels” with “nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed”, a statement from his office said.

The businessman – described as a “close confidante” of Andrew – lost an appeal over a decision to bar him from entering the UK on national security grounds.

Excluded

The man, known only as H6, brought a case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) after then-home secretary Suella Braverman said he should be excluded from the UK in March 2023.

Judges were told that in a briefing for the home secretary in July 2023, officials claimed H6 had been in a position to generate relationships between prominent UK figures and senior Chinese officials “that could be leveraged for political interference purposes”.

They also said that H6 had downplayed his relationship with the Chinese state, which combined with his relationship with Andrew, represented a threat to national security.

National security

“The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty’s Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised,” the statement said.

“The Duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.

“He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”

