Duo jailed for Bridgend drug offences

Two men have been jailed for over 15 years for drugs offences in Bridgend.

Both men were convicted for conspiring to supply a class A drug, cocaine, and possession with intent to supply both class A and B drugs.

Owen Christopher Morgan, 29, of Ffordd Y Chwarel, Kenfig Hill, was sentenced to 10 years and Rhys John Cox, 31, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five years and eight months.

Liverpool

On the afternoon of Friday, December 15, 2023, a vehicle linked to the supply and distribution of Class A drugs was identified as returning from Liverpool into south Wales. The vehicle was subject to an enforced stop by officers.

The driver, Rhys Cox, was initially detained whilst police officers conducted a search of the vehicle and during that search 10kg of cocaine was recovered.

Further enquiries were undertaken surrounding the vehicle, as well as searches of premises both of which linked Rhys Cox and Owen Morgan.

This resulted in the recovery of further class A drugs together with a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, and a hydraulic press and kilo sized moulds.

Detective Sergeant Geoff Banks from South Wales Police said:“I hope these sentences act as a deterrent to others and goes some way to reassuring the public we will thoroughly investigate all drugs activity so we can bring offenders to justice and protect our communities from harm.

“Illegal drugs bring misery to not only those who use them, but also to the local community.”

