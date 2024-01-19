Duolingo update causes scores of errors in mothballed Welsh course

Emily Price

Creators of Welsh Duolingo are calling on eduction minister Jeremy Miles to insist on a repair of the course following an update that introduced scores of mistakes for learners.

In October last year, Language learning app Duolingo announced it would mothball its Welsh course – meaning it could no longer be edited or updated.

However, just before the course was frozen in time, it received a minor update which developers say initiated errors and inconsistencies that can no longer be corrected.

The app uses game-like experiences to help learners improve their language skills and at one point Welsh was the biggest growing language course on the platform.

Confused

Developers of the course have warned that the mistakes which have appeared post update have undermined Welsh Duolingo’s content leading to learners becoming confused and irritated.

Mistakes include the misspelling of Welsh words, marking answers as wrong when they are correct, marking the north Wales version of some words as incorrect and correct mutations being ignored.

The admins of the volunteer run Facebook support group, Duolingo Welsh Learners, have put together a list of the errors to be sent to Jeremy Miles.

A group of volunteers wrote the course and maintained it from its launch in January 2016 until the volunteer programme ended in 2021.

After that, the National Centre for Learning Welsh took over the responsibility of developing and maintaining it up until the course was mothballed in 2023.

It’s hoped that the education minister will urge Duolingo to employ one of the previous Welsh course contributors to repair the damage done by the update.

Errors

A statement released by the Duolingo Welsh Learners Facebook group said: “The admins of the volunteer run Facebook support group, Duolingo Welsh Learners, have rapidly compiled a selection of the errors.

“These errors will be sent to Jeremy Miles in the hope that he will accept responsibility for this debacle and arrange with Duolingo to employ one of the previous competent and experienced Welsh course contributors to repair the damage done, by the agency that he is responsible for, to the Duolingo Welsh course.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Duolingo is a valuable resource which can help learners on their journey to become Welsh speakers, alongside other language learning opportunities.

“Following the announcement in November 2023 that developing new content will be delayed, we have received confirmation from Duolingo that the Welsh course will always be freely available to users.

“Duolingo has indicated that they are willing to have a regular dialogue with the Welsh Government and the National Centre for Learning Welsh, which will allow us to review if future updates or corrections to the Welsh course are needed.”

Duolingo was invited to comment.

