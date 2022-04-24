DVLA could be shut down or merged under Jacob Rees-Mogg plan for bonfire of the quangos

The DVLA could be shut down under plans by the Minister for Government Efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg for a bonfire of the quangos.

The DVLA is one of the largest employers in Wales, with over 5,000 staff in Swansea, but ministers are believed to be looking at savings of between 10 and 20 per cent in government spending, according to the Telegraph.

One Whitehall source told the newspaper there had been a “total failure” by the DVLA “to provide the public service it is meant to”.

Last week, Jacob Rees-Mogg told Bristol Live he was “still constantly writing to the DVLA on behalf of my constituents to get them driving licenses, and we know that the DVLA was simply not working properly with people working from home. That’s very unfair on my constituents.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg has embarked on a drive to end the work from home culture in the Civil Service.

The Public and Commercial Services Union meanwhile have been critical throughout the pandemic of the DVLA’s insistence that staff are unable to work remotely. Last year members staged 58 days of strikes in response to what they called “unsafe” working conditions.

‘Merged’

But in a letter to secretaries of state, Jacob Rees-Mogg wrote: “Necessary public bodies are an important delivery mechanism for the Government. The cost and number of these bodies continues to increase.

“Public bodies should only exist when there is a pressing need, must be accountable to Parliament and be efficient and effective. Please review your public bodies for any that you consider could be provided by organisations other than the state and therefore closed.

“There are other bodies that have duplication in the types of service they provide, often causing confusion to the public. These organisations could well be merged to create a more coherent service for the public, share best practice and reduce cost.”

He asked for ministers to provide “a list of your public bodies sponsored by your department” and “your proposals to close and merge bodies from that list”, by June 24.

