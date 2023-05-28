Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

DVLA staff to stage 15 days of strike action next month

28 May 2023 1 minute read
DVLA Swansea image by Sarah M Jones

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency workers are to stage 15 days of strike action in the long running civil service dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) members working for Output Services Group at Ty Felin and Morriston in Swansea will take action from June 11 to 25.

The workers print materials for DVLA and other Government departments.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We’re not afraid to turn up the pressure on ministers to achieve our reasonable demands – a fair pay rise to help our members through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”

