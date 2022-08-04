Dŵr Cymru criticised after announcing introduction of hosepipe ban

Dŵr Cymru has been criticised following the announcement of a hosepipe ban in Pembrokeshire from 19 August.

The ban means people will not be allowed to water their plants, wash their cars or clean windows using a hose and comes after rainfall averages in the county were 60% below average between March and July.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have criticised the not-for-profit company for paying large bonuses to its bosses while infrastructure creaks – highlighting data from Ofwat, the Water Services Regulation Authority, which showed that 169.9 megalitres/day were being wasted through leakage in Dŵr Cymru’s network during 2020-21.

The company also failed to meet its Per capita consumption (PCC) targets which are designed to push for less water to be taken from the environment.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say that their analysis of Company House data shows that executives at Dŵr Cymru were paid £2.6 million in 2020 and 2021 including £931,000 in bonuses, benefits and incentives.

Wastage

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: “We cannot control the hot and dry weather, but we can control wastage through outdated or poorly-maintained infrastructure.

“Welsh Water brands itself as “not for profit”, yet we see them paying their executives eye-watering bonuses while their infrastructure is in desperate need of upgrades and they continue to pump raw sewage into our rivers.

“Bonuses are meant to reward outstanding behaviour, yet the record of Welsh Water is far from outstanding.

“From leaking pipes to sewage overflows, it is time Welsh Water put our environment and the public ahead of profit. I hope this summer’s drought is a wake-up call for both the Government in Cardiff Bay and Westminster to get tougher on water companies.”

Dry conditions

Welsh Water’s managing director of water services, Ian Christie, told BBC Wales: “We have not seen such prolonged dry conditions in Pembrokeshire since1976.

“Introducing the hosepipe ban is not a decision we have taken lightly, however if we are to make sure there is enough water to see us through the rest of the summer and into the autumn then we need to act now to try and prevent any further restrictions later on.

“The ban will apply to just over 2% of the three million population we serve in Wales. More broadly we do not intend to introduce restrictions more widely across our operating area.”

