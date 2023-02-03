Dŵr Cymru slammed for price hike while paying bosses big bonuses

Dŵr Cymru has come under attack from the Welsh Liberal Democrats after announcing a £14 rise in their water bills for the next 12 months.

The increase means that the average bills for the ‘not-for-profit’ will reach £499 a year – the second highest in Wales and England.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say the price hike is insulting as the business markets itself as a non-profit, while continuing to pay out large bonuses to executives and failing to address the sewage dumping crisis.

Raw sewage

Welsh Water paid three executives bonuses worth £931,000 between 2020-2021. During the same period, raw sewage was dumped into Welsh rivers 100,000 times.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have been calling on the Welsh and UK Governments to place a ban on the bonuses of water company bosses until the sewage dumping crisis is cleaned up, with funds being redirected into improving infrastructure.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: “It is outrageous that Welsh Water is increasing customer bills while continuing to pay out large executive bonuses, all while claiming to be a ‘non-profit’.

“Meanwhile water companies continue to dump raw sewage into our pristine rivers, lakes and seas with both the Welsh Labour Government and UK Conservative Government failing to take action.

“Rivers like the Wye, Teifi and Usk are in dire straits, this cannot continue. There needs to be an end to this duplicity.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to call for a ban on water company bonuses and for funds to be redirected into improving infrastructure. The point of a non-profit should be that this is what happens already.”

