Dŵr Cymru slammed for price hike while paying bosses big bonuses
Dŵr Cymru has come under attack from the Welsh Liberal Democrats after announcing a £14 rise in their water bills for the next 12 months.
The increase means that the average bills for the ‘not-for-profit’ will reach £499 a year – the second highest in Wales and England.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats say the price hike is insulting as the business markets itself as a non-profit, while continuing to pay out large bonuses to executives and failing to address the sewage dumping crisis.
Raw sewage
Welsh Water paid three executives bonuses worth £931,000 between 2020-2021. During the same period, raw sewage was dumped into Welsh rivers 100,000 times.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have been calling on the Welsh and UK Governments to place a ban on the bonuses of water company bosses until the sewage dumping crisis is cleaned up, with funds being redirected into improving infrastructure.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: “It is outrageous that Welsh Water is increasing customer bills while continuing to pay out large executive bonuses, all while claiming to be a ‘non-profit’.
“Meanwhile water companies continue to dump raw sewage into our pristine rivers, lakes and seas with both the Welsh Labour Government and UK Conservative Government failing to take action.
“Rivers like the Wye, Teifi and Usk are in dire straits, this cannot continue. There needs to be an end to this duplicity.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to call for a ban on water company bonuses and for funds to be redirected into improving infrastructure. The point of a non-profit should be that this is what happens already.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Very difficult to understand why this ‘mutual’ is held out as a model of good practice. Profit extraction to benefit an almighty executive.
Dwr Cymru’s holier than thou’s reputation totally trashed, just another management ripoff…
Peter Perry (chief executive) in 2020/21 had a annual salary of £309K and on top is awarded (by whom?) a performance related bonus of £224K. (72% of salary). Did sewage get 72% cleaner, or did he reduce costs by 72% by out sourcing more work that should be done in house. More, All Profit For Executives, than Not for Profit.
Perhap we need to ‘letter bomb’ Dwr Cymru HQ with complaints that the bonmuses are underserved whilst sewage is being dumped into rivers. If the folk at the top cannot fix that then they need to be thrown out and replaced by folk who can do it without taking more pay than they deserve.
That amount for a small country like Wales is obscene…What was it Labour’s Peter Mandelson said about being totally relaxed about getting filthy rich seems to still apply in the Senedd…
Polluting rivers and seas with raw sewage is far cheaper than having to process it. Is that how they ‘earn’ their bonuses?
‘Not for profit’ company that is very profitable for some.
Who would believe that a man gets paid £309,000 salary and £224,000 bonus for complete and utter incompetence? During my working life if a man or woman could not do the job they would be shown the door not given an effing bonus. The world has gone mad!!
The chief executive of neighbouring Severn Trent last year was paid a staggering £3.9m.
And guess where most of their water comes from.