Dyfed-Powys Police confirm identity of Pembroke Dock murder victim

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed enquiries are continuing today as officers seek to understand the circumstances surrounding the death of 52-year-old Lisa Fraser in Pembroke Dock yesterday morning.

A 41-year-old Haverfordwest man remains in police custody for questioning, suspected of her murder.

Officers believe the suspect was involved in a spate of criminal damage in Neyland on Friday morning, and have been working to piece together his movements.

They say are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in either Neyland between 6 and 6.45am, or the Military Road area of Pembroke Dock between 7.30 and 8.15am.

Paying tribute to her, Lisa’s family said: “Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone. Lisa, we hope you’re dancing in gold dust.”

Specialist officers are supporting Lisa’s husband and family.

Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the Fraser family at this distressing time.

“Specialist officers are providing support to Lisa’s husband and family as we continue our investigation into her death.

“House to house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing today (May 14) as our team of investigators seek to piece together the suspect’s movements on the morning of Friday, May 13.

“We are appealing for anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage, or any information to please come forward to us.

“On behalf of the investigation team, I would like to thank the Pembroke Dock community for their support for officers as they have been making enquiries over the past two days.

“You are likely to continue to see a heightened police presence today as we continue to work diligently on this case.”

Camera footage

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage from Friday, May 13, in the following areas is asked to review their cameras:

The suspect is described as 6ft tall, wearing a dark jacket, and was possibly in possession of a light-coloured electric bike.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this stage.

If you have any information or footage that can help the investigation you can report it to Dyfed-Powys Police here……or call 101.

