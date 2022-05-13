Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in Pembroke Dock

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Military Road, Pembroke Dock this morning.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The incident led to a large police presence, including armed officers, in Military Road this morning.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20220513-047.

