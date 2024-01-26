Dyfed Powys Police launch appeal following attempted kidnap of woman

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report of an attempted kidnap after a woman was dragged into a car after a night out in Llanelli.

The incident happened in the Bynea area of Llanelli at around 11.45pm on Saturday, 20 January 2024.

The victim reported that a man in a dark red, possibly burgundy coloured car approached her while she was walking along Tan Y Graig Road from the British Royal Legion pub.

The man, described as having dark hair and an accent that is not local to the area, asked her to get into the car.

When she would not, he exited the car and tried to drag her to the vehicle.

Dyfed Powys Police said thankfully, the woman escaped to a nearby house – she was not harmed but was shaken by the incident.

Appeal

Extensive CCTV and house to house enquiries have been carried out, and police are now appealing to the public to help them identify the car and the driver.

The investigation has established that the car travelled along Hendre Road from Tan Y Graig Road.

Officers are encouraging local people to check CCTV and doorbell or dashcam footage for sightings of the car.

The incident is being treated as isolated at this time.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.

