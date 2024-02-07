Dyfed-Powys Police officer charged with sexual assault

A Dyfed-Powys Police officer will appear in court charged with sexual assault by penetration.

Dc Sam Garside, 30, of Dyfed-Powys Police, is alleged to have committed the offence while off duty in December 2021.

The force said Garside, based in the Ceredigion division, will appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on March 6.

Suspended

Garside has been suspended from duties since July 2023, when the alleged incident was reported.

Senior investigating officer Huw Davies said: “This is a serious allegation, and I recognise it will cause concern among our communities.

“I would like to give an assurance that swift action was taken when the allegation was made, and we now await the result of the criminal justice process.

“Legal proceedings are now underway, and it is important to avoid further commentary while this process takes place.”

