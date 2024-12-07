Dyfed-Powys Police urges residents to contact them if they need immediate support due to power cuts

Dyfed-Powys Police is urging people who are without power due to Storm Darragh to contact them if they are in need of immediate support.

Describing the situation as “unprecedented” the forces says they are aware of significant numbers of people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys who are without power over night.

Anyone in this situation is invited to contact them by calling 101.

Safeguard

A direct appeal has also been issued to communities for help to safeguard the most vulnerable by checking on family members, neighbours, and anyone else who might need extra help – if the weather allows you to do so safely.

If you are concerned for someone’s welfare and you are not able to check on them, you can contact Dyfed-Powys Police in one of the following ways

💬 | Direct message on social media

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

📧 | [email protected]

📞 | 101

Weather warnings

Yellow weather warnings remain in place across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys until tomorrow.

If you are suffering power cuts or damaged lines call 105. You can also report fallen trees to your local council: Carmarthenshire County Council

Ceredigion County Council

Pembrokeshire County Council , call 0345 6015522.

Powys County Council

If you are unwell and looking for advice, you can use the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker online or call 999 in an emergency.

Earlier on Saturday a major incident was declared because of disruption from Storm Darragh.

Winds of up to 93mph were recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales, with 92mph in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula and gusts in other parts of the country topped 80mph.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had experienced high volumes of calls about fallen trees and poor driving conditions.

Respond

Superintendent Chris Neve declared the major incident for the four counties the force serves.

He said:“I’d like to reassure the public that at this time, Dyfed-Powys Police is still able to respond to priority calls for service.

“We have robust plans in place to respond to Storm Darragh, and we continue to work extremely closely with partner agencies to do so through local resilience arrangements and close working on the ground.

“The safety of the public remains our top priority and I am urging everyone to take the warnings that have been issued seriously.

“I’d like to thank our communities for their support at this time, and once again ask that you avoid unnecessary travel and follow all official advice to stay safe.”

