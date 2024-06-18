E.coli cases linked to supermarket sandwiches probed

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Inquiries have been launched after another E.coli case linked to supermarket sandwiches was identified in Wales.

The latest case of the bacteria infection in Monmouthshire was reported on Monday evening, June 17.

It isn’t known as yet if there is any link to pre-packed supermarket sandwiches and wraps that have been withdrawn from shelves over possible E.coli contamination.

More than 200 people across the UK are known to have been affected by E. coli in recent weeks, from data up to June 11 and information from 160 cases shows 42 per cent were admitted to hospital.

Salad leaves

Last week suppliers, Greencore Group and Samworth Brothers Manton Wood, announced recalls of at least 60 types of pre-packed sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major supermarkets. It is understood these were items containing salad leaves.

On Monday manufacturer THIS! recalled its plant-based chicken and bacon wrap, which is only sold at WH Smith. The Food Standards Agency said it was “precautionary step” and E.coli hadn’t been identified in the product.

At Monmouthshire County Council’s performance scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, June 18 committee chairman Alistair Neill asked if the council’s public protection service, that includes trading standards and environmental health, was aware of any Monmouthshire residents affected by the current E.coli outbreak.

No direct link

A council officer confirmed there are cases of E.coli in Monmouthshire at present but said there is “no direct link” the council is aware of with food sold in major supermarkets though it aware of the products being recalled.

The officer, who didn’t give a number of current cases, said: “We investigate quickly and are asking have people consumed sandwiches and where did they get them from?”

The officer said the latest case had been reported on Monday night and reminded councillors the products had been recalled voluntarily.

