E-fit appeal to trace chicken hat-wearing man officers want to speak to as part of Green Man rape investigation

Dyfed-Powys Police has released an E-fit of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a rape allegation at the Green Man Festival.

He was in the Chai Wallahs tent in the early hours of Sunday morning, 21 August 2022.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, 5ft 11ins, of average build, with light brown hair and a big forehead, and is said to be white but with a tan.

He is believed to have dark eyes and thick eyebrows and was wearing a costume chicken hat, fine knit sweater (possibly maroon) and slim fit jeans.

DI Fay Lantos said: “We are keen to identify this man who may be able to help us with our enquiries.

“If this is you, you know who he is or if you have pictures of him from the festival, please get in touch with us.”

Police continue to appeal for anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch through the dedicated Public Portal

You can also contact police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: DPP/0316/21/08/2022/02/C.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

