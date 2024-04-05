Eagerly awaited container market opens to the public today

An eagerly-awaited shipping container-style market filled with independent traders and food vendors has opened to the public today.

Ffos Caerffili launch celebrations are set to take part at the highly anticipated location – with more retailers and food vendors set to be announced soon.

The market received a ‘soft launch’ today (5 April), with crowds gathering for the 9am opening – where Caerphilly County Borough mayor Mike Adams was there to greet them.

Confirmed traders

The confirmed traders include:

Two Shot Takeaway

Eco Play Box

Welsh ICE

Lock Up Bottle Shop

Castle Tackle & Bait

Upmarket Butchers

Joe’s Plant Place

Circular Studio

Joy House Creations

Bab Haus

ACME Burger

Bao Selecta

Eastraneo

Two Shot Social

Keralan Karavan (monthly pop up)

Doughnutters (popping up for the weekend, taking a unit later this month)

Ffos Caerffili can be found opposite Caerphilly Castle on Park Lane, behind the main street, Cardiff Road.

“Friendly vibe”

Caerphilly Councillor, Jamie Pritchard, said: “We really hope Ffos Caerffili will be a place that residents enjoy and visit many times over.

“A good mix of businesses and a positive, friendly vibe this morning. All the best to the traders!”

Ffos Caerffili operator, Grant Jones, said: ‘We are hugely excited to share the wonders of Ffos Caerffili with all local residents.”

“We’ve been working extremely hard with all businesses involved to present a great range of local traders and are thrilled that the space will soon become a vibrant and buzzing centre of quality goods, produce and services within Caerphilly.”

The opening of the market indicates the first stage of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, with funding support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Initiative and the European Regional Development Fund.

The scheme has also been supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

