Early Years Minister hails ‘vital’ expansion of Welsh-medium childcare

Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy has met with representatives from Welsh language nursery and play groups at the Eisteddfod to learn more about the expansion of early years Welsh medium childcare and playwork.

Following meetings with Mudiad Meithrin and Clybiau Plant Cymru, the Minister hailed the provision of Welsh-medium early years care and education to around 22,000 children in Wales every week.

Investment

Welsh Government has invested more than £500k this year and committed £1.1m next year to train the workforce to deliver Welsh-language childcare.

This funding enables Mudiad Meithrin, the national organisation for Welsh-medium playgroups in Wales, to provide Welsh-medium childcare qualifications, on an ongoing basis, for 100 Level 3 and 50 Level 5 learners via its ‘Cam wrth Gam’ programme.

It is hoped this expansion of the workforce will improve the accessibility, availability and affordability of Welsh-medium childcare and play work provision across Wales.

This aims to further support parents and carers return to work, as part of efforts to improve the social and economic wellbeing of the nation, as well as reach the Cymraeg 2050 target of 1million Welsh speakers.

Cylch Meithrin

The ‘Sefydlu a Symud’ (Set up and Succeed) programme to expand Welsh medium Early Years provision, has already opened or expanded 61 Cylchoedd Meithrin, with an additional 23 opening or expanding during 2024/25, which will create a total of 84 new or expanded locations since 2018.

Funding for Welsh-language childcare has supported more than 400 Cylchoedd Meithrin and 45 Private Nurseries, with the ambition that more than 70 further provisions will benefit in future.

Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy said: “It was great to visit the Mudiad Meithrin stand to have the opportunity to learn more about the excellent work they do in supporting Welsh medium childcare.

“I know that Mudiad Meithrin’s work to expand Welsh medium provision is vital to enable a seamless transition from Welsh-medium childcare to school provision.”

Teulu

Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies from Mudiad Meithrin said: “Mudiad Meithrin’s work is so important for parents because our community helps children learn and grow. We teach kids to speak Welsh and parents also get to meet other families and learn how to help their kids. It’s just like a big family.

“Welsh Government’s support is vital to enable our work so it’s been great to discuss this with the Early Years Minister at the Eisteddfod today.”

Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy also met with Clybiau Plant Cymru and was given a tour of the Pentref Plant (Children’s Village) at the Eisteddfod.

She added: “The work Clybiau do shows our commitment to increasing Welsh medium childcare and playwork provision.

“They continue to ensure all children that want to take part in an opportunity to develop social and emotional skills are able to do so.”

Playday

Jane O’Toole, Chief Executive of Clybiau Plant Cymru, said: “Through our CYMell project and the Welsh Promise initiative, the organisation provides training, resources, and support to enhance the quality of Out of School Childcare provision, promoting the Welsh language and culture.”

The Minister met with the out of school childcare provider ahead of the national day of play, ‘Playday’, on Wednesday, August 7, which is a celebration of children’s right to play and highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

Welsh Government has made £1m available to local authorities, through the Playworks Holiday Project programme, to support access to increased play opportunities for children and young people in vulnerable communities during the school holidays and provide healthy food and snacks.

