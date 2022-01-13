‘Earnest apology has bought Boris Johnson time’, ex-media advisor Guto Harri claims

Boris Johnson has bought himself time by “apologising earnestly”, his former media advisor Guto Harri has claimed.

The S4C Byd yn ei Le presenter suggested that the UK Prime Minister’s statement on the floor of the House of Commons on his attendance at a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street has “taken the wind out of the sails of the outrage”.

But the broadcaster added that the situation is “incredibly toxic” in the Conservative Party and across the country.

Boris Johnson is facing calls to quit after attending a the party at the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020, when the public was banned from household mixing.

In his statement to the Commons he claimed that he had believed it to be a work event, and was “technically within the rules” but added that he should have realised how it would look to the public.

Guto Harri told Golwg 360: “This won’t be over in a week, two weeks, nor this side of the summer.

“It’s a serious situation where he’s annoyed and infuriated a large number of people across the country and has unnerved his Members of Parliament enormously.

“But through apologising earnestly, in a way that politicians are not comfortable doing, that has bought him some time.”

“He’s succeeded in taking some of a little of the wind out of the sails of the outrage across the country by now and he has created a bit of space where he can speak privately with the members of his party and letting them think hard; ‘are we really going to get rid of of someone with his electoral record, over something like this?’