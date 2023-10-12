‘Ears will be burning’ – conservationist Iolo Williams promises straight talking at Wales’ birdwatching conference

Conservationist and TV presenter, Iolo Williams promises a ‘no-holds barred assessment’ of the battle to restore nature in Wales as Welsh birdwatchers flock to their annual gathering in Aberystwyth next month.

Under the theme ‘Into and Out of the Red’, speakers will be looking at current trends in bird populations, concentrating on the stories behind those species who’ve recently moved into and out of the Welsh Red List of Species of Conservation Concern.

The Welsh Ornithological Society (WOS) is a registered charity entirely run by volunteers. As a national body, it aims to unify birdwatchers and ornithologists across the whole of Wales.

It actively supports bird conservation in Wales, by funding research and encouraging publication of papers and articles related to birds in the country.

No-holds barred

The annual conference welcomes people of all ages and of all levels of birdwatching ability and it is one of the highlights of its president, Iolo Williams’ year.

“I see it as a great opportunity to meet old friends and make new ones too” he says.

“As always, I’ll be doing a roundup of this year’s birding headlines and my own personal, no-holds barred assessment of how the battle to restore nature in Wales is going. Believe me, there’ll be some people in power whose ears will be burning that day!”

Positive

The day will end with a discussion, chaired by Iolo Williams, with representatives from RSPB Cymru, BTO Cymru and Natural Resources Wales, as well as contributions from the audience, on how to create a brighter future for Wales’ birds.

“It’s important to us that we finish the day on a positive note” explains Anne Brenchley, WOS’s Chair. “We want people to go away from our conference feeling energised and motivated that, together, we will reverse the declines in our bird populations”.

For more information about WOS, the conference, its speakers and how to book your place please visit http://birdsin.wales

Booking is via Eventbrite and the link to book directly is here.

Although there are no special discounts for young people, Young Birder members are encouraged to apply to WOS for a Young Conservationist Grant to help with Conference costs and travel.

