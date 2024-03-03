Easter family events at Wales’ historic landmarks

Cadw has published its events schedule for the Easter holidays, inviting families and history lovers alike to come together and experience the beauty of Wales’ historic landmarks.

From enchanting Easter trails to majestic tales, there’s something in the programme for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’re an adventurous spirit seeking excitement, a history enthusiast wanting to explore, or a family looking to create cherished moments together, Cadw’s events promise to cater to every taste.

Read on for a selection of the best events happening at Cadw locations across Wales this Easter.

Easter Fun (Caerphilly Castle)

For those in search of spring activities in the heart of Wales, journey through the centuries with Easter Fun at Caerphilly Castle.

Children can embark on a trail that winds through the colossal walls of this medieval stronghold, with additional Easter crafts and face-painting over the bank holiday weekend for those who want to let their imaginations run wild.

Event info: Every day from Thursday 28 March – Tuesday 2 April, 11:00 – 15:00

Scrambled Eggs! (St Davids Bishop’s Palace)

Solve the Easter puzzle in the sacred confines of St Davids Bishop’s Palace, searching through the majestic Great Hall, enchanting courtyard and the hallowed chapel for hidden clues.

This egg-hunting experience doesn’t stop there, with the final task being to unscramble the letters collected along the quest and solve this Easter mystery.

Event info: Saturday 30 March, Sunday 31 March & Monday 1 April, 10:00 – 16:00

Easter Treasure Trail (Caernarfon Castle)

In a fusion of history and festivity, Caernarfon Castle is set to host an Easter Treasure Trail.

Navigate the medieval masterpiece’s labyrinthine corridors and towers and scour the castle grounds for hidden treasure.

This one-day event promises festive fun for families during the Easter weekend.

Event info: Sunday 31 March, 10:00 – 16:00

Let’s Discover… Medieval Medicine (Chepstow Castle)

Step into the captivating world of medieval health at Chepstow Castle. Curious about how our ancestors coped with illness?

Meet Chepstow’s medieval doctor who will transport visitors back in time to reveal all the medicines of this era. Get ready to be cured by these herbal remedies at the cliffside fortress overlooking the River Wye.

Event info: Saturday 6 April & Sunday 7 April, 10:00 – 16:00

Carmarthenshire Falconry (Kidwelly Castle)

See the magnificent birds of prey at Kidwelly Castle’s falconry events and discover how they were used during the Medieval times to hunt for food.

Conserving this ancient activity is at the heart of Kidwelly’s Easter activities, so visitors can relish the opportunity to join this hands-on experience with these incredible birds and discover the connection between history and nature like never before.

Event info: Sunday 31 March & Monday 1 April, 11:00 – 16:00

Fooling Around (Plas Mawr)

A day of laughter awaits at the Conwy Jester’s spectacular Easter event at Plas Mawr. Let him weave his magical charm as he dazzles and delights with his foolish fun.

Don’t miss the face painting station for an added splash of colour to your day. But that’s not all! Join in the annual Easter Egg Hunt, a tradition that promises joy to all involved.

Event info: Monday 1 April, 10:00 – 16:00

Easter Egg Hunts (multiple locations)

Easter Egg hunts are available throughout the period at multiple Cadw locations across Wales, including: Harlech Castle, Denbigh Castle, Caernarfon Castle, Beaumaris Castle, Plas Mawr, St Davids Bishop’s Palace, Laugharne Castle, Cilgerran Castle, Tretower Court and Castle, Caerphilly Castle, Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, and Blaenavon Ironworks.

For those looking to take advantage of the events available during the Easter holidays, Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage.

For a full list of events over the Easter break and any ticket and booking information, visit Cadw’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

