Ebbw Vale social enterprise awarded £2.5m contract by Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) have awarded a social enterprise based in Ebbw Vale a £2.5 million contract for four years to produce and deliver the rail operator’s staff uniform.

Elite Clothing Solutions is a social enterprise providing employment for local people, opportunities in the supply chain and training for people with disabilities or those at a disadvantage.

With over 2,000 TfW operational staff needing uniform, the long-term contract will support the circular economy within Wales and will also help those with a disadvantage gain vital vocational skills and improve their overall well-being.

Elite have established a consortium of Welsh businesses to support them in the supply chain to include Brodwaith Cyf in Llangefni, Treorchy Sewing Enterprise in the Rhondda and Fashion Enter in Newtown.

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Wayman said: “It is a fantastic achievement gaining the contract to make the Transport for Wales uniform. Through a consortium approach the whole of this uniform will be fulfilled in Wales, from design and manufacture to branding.

“Economically it maintains and creates jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities to enable inclusive employment, for disabled and disadvantaged people, older workers, young people and single parents.”

Scott Waddington, Transport for Wales Chair said:“I’d like to congratulate Elite Clothing Solutions on winning this significant contract that will provide further employment opportunities for local people.

“We’re improving the transport network throughout Wales and it’s fundamental that through our investment we provide opportunities and benefits to the local communities that we serve.

“Some of our new trains have been made in Wales, by the people of Wales and now our staff uniforms are the same. TfW is a not-for-profit organisation and it’s great to support this collaboration of other social enterprises and have a positive social and environmental impact.”

Sarah Jane Waith, Head of Supply Chain Transport for Wales said: “Through a sustainable procurement approach, we are delighted to work with Elite and their consortium partners to increase economic and social value to Wales and reinvigorate the textile industry in Wales”

