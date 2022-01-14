Editor of Welsh language publication Golwg stepping down

The editor of the Welsh language publication, Golwg, is stepping down from the role.

Garmon Ceiro, who has edited Golwg magazine, as well as the news website Golwg360 for two years, has revealed that he is leaving the company before the end of the month.

Before joining Golwg in March 2020, he worked for the Welsh Government and as a columnist for the Welsh language newspaper Y Cymro.

In his last editorial column for the magazine, he said: “I began on the threshold of the first lockdown by going to the office in Caernarfon to say helo – before having to jump back on the train on the same day as the first major lockdown was being announced.

“As I avoided the dangerous cougher on the old rickety train from the north to the south, and tested the Deputy Editor about how the hell we would continue to publish under lockdown, I don’t think I fully understood the enormity of what was to come, and that we would, in effect, be stuck in our homes for the rest of my time at the helm.

“But we managed – and I have to thank all of the staff for that. There were a few problems – bad internet connections, roadworks happening right outside windows – but Golwg went to press every week packed with interesting things.”

He went on to add that Golwg’s publications were in safe hands and that he would continue to contribute to the magazine in an occaional column.