New Bangor University Vice-Chancellor promises ‘ambitious’ vision ‘rooted in Welsh culture’

The new Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, Professor Edmund Burke, has promised an “ambitious vision” that is ” deeply rooted within the local community, Welsh culture and language”.

Professor Burke joins Bangor from the University of Leicester where he spent the last four years as Deputy Vice-Chancellor. He will be the ninth Vice-Chancellor at the university’s 138-year history.

He takes up the post on 1 September 2022 following the retirement of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iwan Davies.

Speaking of his appointment Professor Burke said: “It is an honour and a privilege to have been entrusted with leading this great Welsh University on the next phase of its development and growth.

“I have an ambitious vision for Bangor, focused around being research-led and student-centred, providing an exceptional student experience with an outstanding international reputation, whilst being deeply rooted within the local community, Welsh culture and language.”

‘Impressed’

Professor Burke previously held senior positions at the University of Nottingham, University of Stirling, Queen Mary University of London as well as, most recently, at the University of Leicester, where he oversaw a significant improvement in the recent REF, which saw Leicester move up 23 places to the top 30 in the UK.

His research investigates intelligent decision support methodologies in complex environments and lies at the interface of Computer Science and Mathematics. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and President of the Operational Research Society.

Marian Wyn Jones, Pro Chancellor and Chair of Council at Bangor University, who led the recruitment process commented: “This is an excellent appointment for the University and Professor Burke joins us at an exciting time as we begin to implement our ambitious new Strategy 2030.

“Professor Burke impressed the panel with his proven academic leadership skills and experience, his vision and commitment to the future of Bangor University and his understanding of its critical role for and of north Wales.

“I am sure he will build successfully on the impressive achievements of Iwan Davies, leading Bangor to manage the challenges that lie ahead, so that the University continues to provide a first class education, accessible and dedicated to the success of all our students.”

Outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof Iwan Davies said: “I would like to congratulate Professor Edmund Burke on his appointment as the next Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University. It has been a real privilege for me to serve this great institution and I wish him and the entire University community every success in the future.”

