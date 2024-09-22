Educational rail safety programme launched

A rail safety educational programme was launched in Wales by Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates on Friday September 20.

Rail Safe Friendly was created by Learn Live and teaches young people about the dangers of trespassing on Britain’s railways, aiming to raise awareness, save lives and prevent injuries.

Transport for Wales, Network Rail and Learn Live partnered to launch the programme at Ysgol Bryn Alyn in Wrexham.

The programme provides schools and the rail industry with an opportunity to work together towards a common goal to educate children and young people on the many dangers that are present on the railway.

Rail safety education is delivered via live or on demand broadcasts using the Learn Live channel and will be used digitally in classrooms or assembly halls.

Important issue

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “The importance of working together to educate young people about rail safety is clear.

“It is important to remember that the railway is safe for those who use it correctly and safety messaging saves lives. I am pleased to be here to mark the launch of the Rail Safe Friendly campaign here in Wales.

“It’s great to be here at Ysgol Bryn Alyn and be able to discuss this important issue with the pupils.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategy Lead, TfW said: “We are proud to partner with Learn Live to bring this programme to schools in Wales. Trespass on the railway remains a high risk and the risk is even greater with the introduction of Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) and increased services on the network.”

Stuart Heaton, Managing Director of Rail Safe Friendly and Learn Live, said: “We are delighted to be working with Transport for Wales and Network Rail Wales on the Rail Safe Friendly programme. Through their support we will be able to reach even more children with vital rail safety awareness with the aim of saving lives and preventing injuries on the country’s rail network and in yards, depots and sidings.

“It is crucial that children receive vital knowledge, at a young age, to keep them rail safe. The Rail Safe Friendly programme seeks to educate children and young people on the many dangers that are present on the railway.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

