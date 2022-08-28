Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg spent over £1,300 travelling to Wrexham in chauffeur-driven limousine

28 Aug 2022 2 minute read
Jacob Rees Mogg, Sarah Atherton and Robert Buckland at the Racecourse ground. Picture by Sarah Atheron.

The efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg spent over £1,300 on travelling to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground in a chauffeur-driven limousine, it has been revealed.

Details of the trip on 21 July obtained by the Mirror newspaper showed that he spent £1,332 of taxpayers’ cash travelling to, from and around Wrexham.

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland meanwhile spent £692.35 on his own trip.

An FoI about the trip said: “The total cost of the Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency’s travel was £1,332.00.

“The Secretary of State travelled by car and train. This cost includes all train and car travel associated with the Minister for the visit.”

They were met there by Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton for an event to discuss boosting business in the area.

The trip was controversial at the time, with Katie Wilson, a Plaid Cymru Wrexham County Councillor for the Offa Ward, organising a small protest to welcome the delegation.

The racecourse is currently bidding for levelling up funding to make improvements to the stadium. The Levelling Up Secretary is now Greg Clark after Boris Johnson fired his predecessor, Michael Gove.

Cathy Jones
Cathy Jones
47 minutes ago

Looking at that picture of the three of them made me have a sudden pang of sympathy for those who believe we are ruled by lizards…..

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
34 minutes ago

Hypocrite Jacob Rees-Mogg is the most obnoxious self-obsessed cretinous clown and why I detest with a passion the Conservative party and their inbred supporters.

Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
20 minutes ago

To be read in a Rees Mogg accent.
I can get to Wrexham for £13 in my Peugeot 107 even at the current fuel price and at MY expense not the taxpayers. I’m available to give advice to incompetent, irresponsible and profligate public funds wasters. Please pass on my card to the Minister for inefficiencies.

