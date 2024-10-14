Egypt Centre wins major funding boost

Future visitors to a popular Swansea museum will be able to experience the sounds and smells of ancient Egypt, thanks to £300,000 of Welsh Government support.

Swansea University’s Egypt Centre is set to revamp and improve its House of Death gallery after securing the support from the Cultural Transformation Capital Grant Programme.

The award-winning Centre at the Singleton Campus is Wales’ only dedicated museum of ancient Egyptian antiquities and attracts around 20,000 visitors every year.

It is home to several internationally significant collections and most recently took possession of a restored coffin that dates back more than 2,000 years.

The House of Death gallery has not been redeveloped since the museum opened over 25 years ago. Staff say the funding will enable them to bring the Egypt Centre up to current sector standards, enhance access to the collection, and attract new and diverse audiences with the support of volunteers, schools, and community organisations.

The improvements will see the:

Creation of more spaces for interactive experiences include smellscapes and soundscapes;

Installation of automatic doors to the galleries to make them more accessible for wheelchairs;

New improved cases to display more objects and under better environmental/lighting; and,

New interpretation panels and labels to reflect current research.

Curator Dr Ken Griffin said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received this grant. The redevelopment of the House of Death gallery has been a long-term ambition of the Egypt Centre and this funding will help us achieve that.

“We are grateful to the Welsh Government for their support, and we are excited to share our redevelopment plans as the work progresses.”

Cultural schemes

The project at the Egypt Centre was one of six cultural schemes to receive funding in 2024/25 from the Cultural Transformation Capital Grant Programme which helps organisations preserve collections for future generations, as well as improve accessibility and sustainability.

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership said: “It’s great news that the House of Death gallery in its new form will be accessible to many more people for years to come. The Egypt Centre is a fantastic resource for learning and engagement, and I’m delighted the funding has enabled Swansea University to redevelop this gallery for the first time, making more of its collections accessible.”

The work at the gallery is set to be carried out in towards the end of 2025 and Dr Griffin said the Egypt Centre will continue to look to the future. It is currently applying for additional grants to secure around £800,000 towards ambitious plans to develop the museum facilities.