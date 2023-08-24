Eight arrests in Aberystwyth and Birmingham as police target county lines drugs gang

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police have made eight arrests following a number of warrants in Ceredigion and the West Midlands area.

The morning raids on Monday, 21 August, were part of Operation Burleigh, which aimed to break a county lines organised crime group believed to be running multiple drugs lines in the area.

The operation saw warrants executed at addresses in Aberystwyth, with further warrants by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police, supported by colleagues from West Midlands Police, at addresses in the Birmingham area.

Four people arrested on Monday have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and remanded to Aberystwyth Magistrates Court today (24 August).

Akasha Smith, aged 23, of Third Ave, Penparcau, Aberystwyth, Toana Ahmad aged 32, of Lee Gardens, Smethwick, West Midlands, Davinder Singh, aged 36 of Huntington Road, West Bromwich, and Luqman Shukri Jarjis, aged 31, of Wakefield Court, Wakegreen Road, Birmingham, were further remanded into custody.

Three men arrested in Aberystwyth and Northampton yesterday remain in police custody at this time.

A woman from the Telford area, also arrested yesterday, has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Jonny Griffiths said: “Operation Burleigh has seen a significant amount of cocaine and a large quantity of cash seized by officers.

“Drugs cause significant harm to our communities, which is why tackling the issue is a force priority.”

Dealers

The operation also saw officers use tactics from Operation Pester, directly engaging with more than 300 people whose numbers were linked with the county lines phones used by the dealers.

This allowed them to offer safeguarding advice and make referrals to support networks, as well as gaining valuable intelligence from the engagement which in turn helps to cut off the demand that drug dealers rely on.

Police teamed up with partner agencies, such as Hywel Dda University Health Board, drug and alcohol support service DDAS, Ceredigion Council and the Probation Service, in readiness for the operation, enabling them to be prepared for the aftermath of the warrants.

Ch Insp Griffiths added: “An important element of this operation has been working with partners so we’re all better placed to deal with the fall-out from the warrants – from probation and housing, to support for people to get off drugs.”

Eifion Evans, Chief Executive of Ceredigion County Council added: “The council is pleased to have been able to work with Dyfed-Powys Police and other partners on Operation Burleigh.

“Drug use has a detrimental impact on individuals, families and communities and the council will be providing support to those affected over the coming weeks and months.”

