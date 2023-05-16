Eisteddfod call out for volunteers receives record breaking response

A call out encouraging people to volunteer as part of the Eisteddfod team has received a huge response with places filled in record time.

The Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod is fast approaching with less than three months to go until the festival takes place in Boduan on 5-12 August.

Over 1350 individual volunteering sessions were filled within a week of organisers launching the volunteering portal.

Michael Strain, chair of the Executive Committee has been volunteering as part of the Eisteddfod team since work began in Llŷn and Eifionydd almost four years ago.

He’s been encouraging people from all over the region and beyond to come and help out at the event.

Michael said: “We’re delighted with the response to the appeal for volunteers to come and join us in Boduan in August, and we’re very grateful to everyone who’ve already signed up to help.

“Attracting volunteers is an essential part of the Eisteddfod’s mission every year, and I’m pleased to see so many local people joining our team, with lots coming to help for the first time.

“This year is our chance to hold our national festival in Llŷn and Eifionydd, and it’s great that we’ll have so many local people helping around the Maes, offering everyone a warm and friendly local welcome.”

The Eisteddfod attracts volunteers from all parts of Wales and beyond.

Welsh language

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said the chance to volunteer in Welsh is an important part of the festival’s appeal.

He added: “The National Eisteddfod’s success depends on the support and help of hundreds of volunteers, not only during the week but throughout the year, to prepare for the festival itself, and we are grateful to everyone involved in the team.

“The fact that lots of new Welsh speakers volunteer at the Eisteddfod to gain more confidence to use our language their community is very powerful, and we welcome the work the Eisteddfod does locally and nationally to provide these opportunities.

“I’m looking forward to chatting with volunteers on the Maes in Boduan in August, to thank them for supporting our language and culture in such a practical way.”

Organisers of the festival have been working closely with Menter Iaith Gwynedd over the past few months on the ‘Tyrd i Helpu’ project, encouraging local people to volunteer in all kinds of Welsh and bilingual activities across Gwynedd.

Groups and organisations looking for volunteers can now contact Menter Iaith Gwynedd and the Menter will share opportunities with everyone who’s signed up.

The aim is to attract hundreds of volunteers who are happy to help.

For more information about volunteering at the Llŷn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod, and to join the team, go to https://2023.eisteddfod.wales/volunteering.

Volunteering opportunities at the Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod Proclamation Ceremony have also opened, and if you’d like to be part of the team helping in Aberdare on Saturday 24 June, go to https://eisteddfod.cymru/2024-cyhoeddi.

