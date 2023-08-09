Eisteddfod wants feedback on future direction of festival

The National Eisteddfod is inviting feedback on the future direction of the festival as planning gets underway for events over the next few years.

Y Sgwrs or Conversation has been launched on the Eisteddfod website and is asking the public for their views on the future of the festival.

Officials are keen to hear from Eisteddfodwyr what three things about the Eisteddfod are important to you and why?

Other questions ask how they would you like to see the Eisteddfod develop in the future and how the Eisteddfod could encourage and attract new audiences in the future?

In the light of the climate change crisis the questionnaire also asks how Eisteddfod officials can we make the Eisteddfod more sustainable and reduce its impact on the environment?

Opinions

National Eisteddfod spokeswoman Gwenllian Carr said: “We are opening Y Sgwrs to hear the ideas, views and opinions of Eisteddfodwyr as we start planning for the future and especially the five year period from 2025.

“We want everyone to share ideas and comments on what you’d like to see over the next few years. We want anyone who has an opinion on anything to do with the Eisteddfod to get involved.

“We’ll be monitoring comments during the week and over the summer as part of our evaluation, and we’ll be feeding the themes into further discussions in the autumn.”

During the spring there were complaints when Eisteddfod officials proposed changes to the choral competitions. These were subsequently dropped and nearly 50 choirs have registered to compete at this week’s Eisteddfod.

