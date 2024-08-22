Eisteddfod winner re-enacts Welsh poem during shopping trip

A young Welsh learner who melted hearts with her Urdd Eisteddfod interview has re-enacted her winning poem at a Cardiff shopping centre.

Ruby Davies won the recital category for Year 5 and 6 learners at the event held in Meifod, Powys in May where children and young people competed in arts and literature competitions.

The 11-year-old from Ysgol Gynradd Swiss Valley in Llanelli came out on top with her poem about shopping after competing against 18 others in the category.

She went viral after giving a hilarious interview to Welsh presenter Mari Lovgreen in front of the audience who included her family members.

When we saw Ruby from Llanelli performing at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd, we couldn’t help thinking her poem sounded just like a trip to St David’s, so we asked her mam if she’d like to bring the poem to life… what a 🌟 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Original footage courtesy of @S4C & @EisteddfodUrdd pic.twitter.com/YjnCM09q5A — St David’s Cardiff (@StDavidsCardiff) August 21, 2024

During her animated performance of her winning poem, little Ruby described the excitement of trying on cloths, visiting Primark and New Look and keeping her fingers crossed for sunny weather whilst hitting the shops.

St David’s Shopping Centre said they couldn’t help thinking the poem was describing a day out at its large complex in Cardiff which boasts 150 shops, restaurants and cafes.

Ruby was invited to re-enact her special performance in a social media video featuring the young star browsing the rails in John Lewis and Primark, stopping for a burger and trying on sports gear.

St David’s Cardiff said: “When we saw Ruby from Llanelli performing at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd, we couldn’t help thinking her poem sounded just like a trip to St David’s, so we asked her mam if she’d like to bring the poem to life… what a star!”

