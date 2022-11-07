Elderly man injured after alleged fight during Wales vs New Zealand game at Principality Stadium

An 80-year-old bystander was taken to hospital after an alleged fight between two other men at the Principality Stadium during the Wales v New Zealand game on Saturday.

Police said the two men, aged 32 and 20, have been arrested for assault.

South Wales Police said: “Shortly before 4.30pm [5 November], South Wales Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men at the Principality Stadium.

“The two men involved, aged 20 and 32, were arrested for assault and remain in police custody.

“An 80-year-old male bystander was injured and was taken to hospital.”

Enquiries are ongoing and South Wales Police is appealing for anybody with information to contact the force, quoting 2200375175.

