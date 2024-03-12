Elderly paedophile sentenced to 15 years for multiple child sex offences

An elderly paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a young girl has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Roger Stapleton, 75, of Llanharan carried out years of sexual crimes against the victim who was in primary school when the assaults began.

Stapleton was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, March 8, for 15 sexual offences, committed over a 13-year period.

Indecent images

They included rape of a child under 13, sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13, sexual assault by touching of a child under 13, sexual assault by touching, possession of category A indecent images of a child and making an indecent image of a child.

The offences became known when a Facebook friend of the defendant saw inappropriate pictures of teenagers on Stapleton’s Facebook feed.

The victim reported Stapleton to the police last year.

Detective Constable Julia Page said:”Roger Stapleton abused his victim over a significant period of time, with the abuse starting when they were only 5 years old.

“He took advantage of them at the most vulnerable of ages and has used this to dominate them for his own benefit.

“I want to praise the victim in this case for their patience, bravery and courage whilst the investigation was ongoing.

“These investigations can take time, but I hope that this sentencing goes some way in providing closure for them.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Stapleton is the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He was also given a restraining order against his victim.

Abuse

Detective Sergeant Laura Jones added: “We investigate all reports of sexual assault, no matter when the offence may have occurred, and put the needs of victims at the heart of our investigations.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault and not reported it, for whatever reason, to contact us. You will be listened to.”

For help and support if you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault, or another sexual offence, please click here.

