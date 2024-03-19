Elderly people fear vulnerable children’s home plans

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Elderly residents in a small village say they will feel unsafe if plans for a home for vulnerable children gets the green light.

Mr K Rothwell of Inspired Homes Network has applied to Conwy County Council, seeking permission to convert 17 Cefn y Bryn into a home for vulnerable children and adults.

But residents living in the area say the plans would make them feel unsafe.

“Worried”

Mrs Kathleen Millershik, 75, has lived on the road for forty years.

“I’m quite worried about this,” she said.

“Quite a few of my neighbours are not happy. They are frightened and worried about it.

“Years ago, I used to work in a house for vulnerable adults in Llandudno. Quite often they would drink on the streets.

“I’m not too happy. I wouldn’t have thought it would be suitable around here. There are a lot of people on their own, and the majority are quite elderly, so that’s a concern.”

Kathleen’s granddaughter Shauna, 27, shared her concerns.

“I have one of these houses around the corner from where I live,” she said.

“It is for children with behaviour issues and vulnerable children. I’ve seen it first-hand. I’ve had kids banging on my door. We have shattered glass all over the place. It can go wrong, and when it does, it can go badly wrong. It scares me, and I’m 27 and in good health, but this is an elderly area mainly filled with retired people, and a lot of them live on their own.”

She added, “If this comes in, it is going to change the whole way of life here. The elderly are already at risk of isolation. But they feel safe and can walk around and have a chat with others, like their daily communication.”

Concerns

Resident Andrew Barlow added, “There are a lot of elderly people in this area. A lot of people are concerned.”

The local democracy reporting service spoke to another elderly resident who did not wish to be named but said they had objected in a letter to the council.

If granted, the proposal would generate nine full-time jobs.

A planning statement reads, “In terms of the operation of the proposed care home, the property would be used to accommodate a maximum of three children who would live at the property on a long-term basis.

“It is expected that they will be in need of care due to their social or educational needs or to be provided with support for their behaviour.

“The proposed accommodation will be provided on an assisted care basis with space provided within the property for staff with a maximum of three staff members present/on duty at any time – and with staff present on site overnight.

“Whilst permission is mainly sought for use as a children’s care home, the applicant also wishes to have the ability to utilise the building to accommodate vulnerable adults, either to accommodate the changing needs of an occupier as they age or to move to this type of user should the authority’s needs change.”

The planning application will likely be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at Conwy’s Bodlondeb HQ.

The local democracy reporting service attempted to contact Inspired Homes Network both directly and through the company’s agent.