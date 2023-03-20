Elderly voters urged to check they have the right ID to vote

An age charity is urging older people in Wales to make sure they have a suitable photo identification so they can continue voting in future elections.

Age Cymru said elderly people in Wales must be able to maintain their strong voice at polling stations concerning governments in Wales and the wider UK.

From 4 May 2023 everyone will be required to show photo ID to vote at polling stations in elections for police and crime commissioners and any UK parliamentary by-elections.

From 1 October 2023 the ruling will also apply to UK general elections.

The list of documents that can be used for ID is quite extensive and includes a passport, driving licence, an older person’s bus pass, blue badge, and the 60 and over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card.

Voters must present their original ID and not a photocopy.

Apply

If a voter doesn’t have any suitable photo ID, or no longer looks like the attached photograph, then they must apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Voters can apply for the certificate here and paper application forms are also available from local authorities.

Both application processes are available in Welsh and English.

Applicants must be registered to vote and will also need to provide their date of birth, National Insurance number and a photograph with their application.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate will be 5pm six working days before the date of the election.

