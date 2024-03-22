Electing more Plaid Cymru MPs ‘will keep Tories out and send message to Labour’
Electing more Plaid Cymru MPs at the UK general election will keep the Tories out and send a message to Labour that it cannot take Wales for granted, party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS will say today.
Speaking at the party’s spring conference in Caernarfon later, Mr ap Iorwerth is expected to say that Plaid Cymru “stands apart from UK establishment politics” as it “doesn’t want the future to look like the past and wants people to feel hope about politics once again”.
Mr ap Iorwerth will comment on topics ranging from the First Minister of Wales, Vaughan Gething, who took over the role on Thursday, to what the next UK government must do for Wales.
Commenting on the newly elected First Minister, Mr ap Iorwerth will say: “I repeat the congratulations I extended to Vaughan Gething on his election victory last weekend.
“Indeed, I do so with sincerity, knowing full well the honour and responsibility that the office of leader brings with it.
“But just as Rishi Sunak ironically said he offered ‘change’, it’s true also that the only ‘newness’ with the new Labour leader in Wales is the literal fact that he’s only been in post for two days.
“New leader, yes. A palpable gasp of ‘same again’? Most certainly.
“And let’s not forget that this was no ordinary campaign.
“Whilst we’re used to questions about dodgy donations around the Conservative party, what we’ve seen during this Labour campaign has undermined so much faith.
“And when we talk about the need to pay something back, we can mean that in two ways – it’s not just the cash, it’s trust too, and that is even more valuable.”
Donation
In the Welsh Labour leadership campaign, Mr Gething received a £200,000 donation from a company based in his constituency which was found in breach of environmental protection laws.
Mr ap Iorwerth will also discuss the upcoming general election, which must be held by January next year.
He will say: “General elections aren’t the preserve of two parties – despite what the news beamed into living rooms and printed in the morning papers would so often have you believe.
“In Wales, we can do things differently.
“Keep the Tories out. Put Wales’s interests first. And… at the same time say we can tell Labour that we won’t let them take Wales for granted.
“From Ynys Mon to Monmouth, Conservative MPs have backed a wrecking ball regime causing untold damage to the people they’re meant to serve.
“Keir Starmer’s answer was to proclaim the need for an entirely new approach to politics.
“But conference, following the Conservative orthodoxy isn’t a new approach to politics.
“The sight of Rachel Reeves walking in lockstep with Jeremy Hunt only offers more austere times.
“Sacking a shadow minister for standing on a picket line is a new Labour low.
“Sunak and Starmer’s HS2 betrayal only keeps Wales in the slow lane.
“And the Labour–Tory coalition on lifting the bankers’ bonus cap only goes to prove whose side they are really on.
“We stand apart from UK establishment politics. We don’t want the future to look like the past. We want people to feel hope about politics once again.”
Funding
On what the UK government must do for Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth will say: “Give us the funding which is rightly ours from Treasury coffers contributed into by Welsh taxpayers’ money, just like every other part of the UK.
“Give us the levers we need to build a powerhouse parliament, not piecemeal devolution which can’t keep pace with the hopes of our people.
“Give us the freedom to prove what all of us in this hall and many thousands beyond it already know – that this is not as good as it gets for Wales.
“And we will thrive. Wales can.”
What about policies to improve health education and transport.
Big problem. The numbers don’t stack up in FPTP. For this one GE. If Plaid are to win already in a seat then yeah. Split the vote where a Tory can win and you risk the Cons back into power, we lose. This election should be tactical to remove the Cons. I can go for Plaid but split this and it could be spoilt papers election after this. Libs and Plaid and Lab need to see this. Cons know they are likely getting a stuffing at the GE and will absolutely be pushing division or “why bother” attitudes. I see… Read more »
Why waste a vote on The Starmer Labour Party.There is hardly the width of a bus ticket in the difference between Labour and the Tories.
As George Galloway quite rightly said 2 cheeks of the same backside.
Shame this Party remains so misogynistic and unable to have conversations with women. Banning an international women’s charity from attending shows how backward looking they have become. No policies on health or education or schools.