Election rules row breaks out amongst Welsh Conservatives

Emily Price

An internal row has broken out amongst the Welsh Conservatives over who should be allowed to stand in the next Senedd election.

New reforms will see the Senedd expanded to include 36 more politicians in 2026 with fewer and larger constituencies.

Previous Senedd elections saw 40 of the 60 Members elected in first-past-the-post contests – the remaining 20 were elected in five regions on a proportional representation (PR) system.

At the next election, Wales will be split up into 16 “super constituencies” each with six MSs using a PR system known as “Closed Lists”, with people voting for a party rather than individuals.

The Welsh Conservative board agreed that current sitting MSs will be granted the right to be at the top of their list as long it it is given the ok by local party executives.

If executives chose to reject an incumbent MS – they would be forced to face a vote of party members.

Rules

Concerns have been raised about whether the Welsh Conservative board could look to change the new rules around incumbency rights once a new chairman and deputy chair is elected at its annual general meeting next month.

Nation Cymru understands that Vale of Glamorgan Councillor George Carroll will make a bid for the chair position.

Mr Carroll currently works as a senior advisor to the leader of the Senedd Conservatives Andrew RT Davies.

He recently stood unsuccessfully in the Police and Crime Commissioner election and is widely thought to be the architect behind the Tory leader’s trademark divisive social media style.

Cardiff Councillor Calum Davies is also rumoured to be standing for the deputy chair position on the Conservative board.

Davies is the son of former MS for South Wales West Suzy Davies who was ousted at the last Senedd election after members backed Tom Giffard in a ballot.

‘Crossroads’

Brecon and Radnorshire MS James Evans says that candidates successfully elected to the board should rule themselves out of running in the next Senedd election.

In a social media post on Wednesday (October 16), he said: “The Welsh Conservative Party is at a crossroads and desperately needs to rebuild.

“As we gather for the AGM in November to elect a new chairman and deputies, it’s crucial that any candidates who want to stand rule themselves out of running for the Senedd and future elections during their term of office.

“We must adopt a one member, one vote system that allows true democracy and prevents a select few in regional executives from stitching things up behind closed doors. This isn’t just about politics; it’s about integrity and transparency.

“We need leaders committed to genuinely rebuilding our party, not those seeking shortcuts to power. Let’s take a stand for a stronger, more inclusive Welsh Conservative Party.”

‘Indefensible’

Deputy Chairman of the Conservatives in South Wales East, Huw Davies, hit back at the shadow rural affairs minister saying a “one member one vote system” should be adopted for MS selections too.

He said Mr Evans had only become interested in the board because it could look to change the rules for sitting MSs ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.

Mr Davies has called for a party consultation on the new incumbency rights for current MSs which he described as “indefensible”.

He has called for all candidates to be subject to a ballot of members.

Commenting to Mr Evans on X, Mr Davies said: “If someone hadn’t of highlighted the implications of these rules, you wouldn’t have given this debate a second thought.”

Mr Evans said it would be interesting to know if anyone currently looking to join the board had “ulterior motives” to stand for election in the Senedd or Westminster.

He said: “If the membership of the UK party wants to remove incumbent rights across the whole country for every elected official MP’s/MS/MSP/Cllrs/London Assembly Members – I would support their decision.

“However, I don’t think this decision should be driven by a few vocal voices on social media it’s a choice for the all members not just those who can tweet.”

