Eligibility for spring booster Covid jab in Wales confirmed

Wales will follow the latest advice on Covid vaccination, offering a spring booster jab to those most likely to benefit.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), as part of its latest review of the Covid vaccination programme, has published a statement today recommending the spring booster for adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed.

Severe disease

The JCVI has considered available data from the UK and internationally, which continues to indicate that older people are at the highest risk of experiencing severe disease if infected by the virus.

The JCVI has also recommended that the spring dose should be offered around six months after the last vaccine dose, although some flexibility around the timing is possible.

The latest COVID-19 XBB-variant vaccines, which most closely match currently circulating variants, are considered preferable for use in the campaign. These are the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA XBB.1.5 vaccines.

Chief Medical Officer

Confirming this guidance will be followed in Wales, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “I have accepted this advice and health boards have been asked to plan their spring booster programmes on this basis. The details of the programme will be set out imminently in a Welsh Health Circular issued by the Chief Medical Officer.

“As ever, I am extremely grateful to the NHS and everyone involved in the vaccination programme for their continued hard work to help keep the most vulnerable in our communities safe and protected.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

