Eluned Morgan confirmed as First Minister of Wales

Baroness of Ely Eluned Morgan has been confirmed as the First Minister of Wales after a vote in the Senedd.

The former health minister who grew up on a council estate in Ely will succeed Vaughan Gething who bowed out in July after only four months in the role.

Baroness Morgan received applause from the Chamber after saying it was the greatest honour of her life to become the first woman to become the First Minister of Wales.

She said: “For the young women watching this today, you need to know, your potential is limitless, the path to leadership is not now just a possibility – it’s a reality.”

She described the outgoing First Minister true trailblazer for devolution.

First woman

Baroness Morgan was backed by 28 Labour members. Tory Andrew RT Davies had 15 votes and Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth had 12 .

The Labour leader’s name will then sent be to the King to gave his approval, allowing the new First Minister to take office.

Lib Dem Jane Dodds abstained from the vote said she believed that recent events had undermined public trust in politics.

Baroness Morgan who represents the Mid and West Wales regional seat in Cardiff Bay was elected Labour leader without a contest following months of infighting and controversies.

Vaughan Gething was forced to resign from office after several members of his cabinet quit in protest against his leadership.

His short tenure saw him embroiled in scandals over a huge donation to his leadership campaign from a convicted polluter and the sacking of one of his junior ministers, Hannah Blythyn.

Baroness Morgan said the last few weeks had been “difficult” adding that her party had been in “some turmoil”.

She said: “Now is the time to focus on the issues that genuinely impact our communities in all parts of Wales to ensure we are tackling the concerns that really matter to you.”

‘Impressive’

The newly elected FM will now begin planning her new cabinet.

She will embark on her journey leading the Welsh Government alongside deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies.

Baroness Morgan said: “We used to say that behind every successful man is a woman. On this occasions there will be an impressive man behind a woman.

“I couldn’t ask for a more capable political partner.”

Andrew RT Davies said there will be a different dynamic in the Chamber with a woman at the helm.

He said: “I do hope that the First Minister will engage with parliament through the recess period because it is important that we understand what she will bring to the role as First Minister because you are the third First Minister this year and that has had a very corrosive effect.”

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth said as a father of two daughters it was “truly remarkable” that Wales had a female First Minister for the first time.

He added it was important to acknowledge why they were all there in the Chamber, because it wasn’t a “tidy transfer of power” from one FM to another.

Lib Dem Jane Dodds said it was now up to both Eluned and the Welsh Labour Government to “re-earn the trust of both the Senedd and, most importantly, the people of Wales.”

