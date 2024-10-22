Eluned Morgan criticised over new role for former deputy minister

Emily Price

First Minister Eluned Morgan has been blasted for drafting in the man behind the introduction of Wales’ 20mph default speed limit to help ministers hit the government’s housing target.

In an interview with BBC Politics Wales, minister for delivery Julie James, said backbencher Lee Waters would play a part in helping the Welsh Government reach its manifesto commitment to build 20,000 affordable homes by the next Senedd election.

Ms James said the former transport minister would carry out a “very rapid deep dive” of each planning application as they come forward.

Role

During questions to the First Minister on Tuesday (October 22), Welsh Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies quizzed Eluned Morgan on the details of Mr Waters’ new post.

The First Minister said the cabinet was “still in discussions about the role that Lee Waters will play” but added that the government was “absolutely determined” to deliver on its housing commitment.

Incentive

Mr Davies accused thee FM of not having “a clue” on what Mr Waters was going to be doing.

He added: “You’re trying to incentivise developers to come forward with applications to hit your manifesto target of 20,000 social housing here in Wales. That really is no way to run a government.

A report by the Auditor General concluded that the 20,000 new social homes by March 2026 is unlikely to be met without additional funding.

Speaking in the Chamber, Mr Davies said: “So, where is that money coming from? You can’t highlight how the backbencher’s going to help you.

“How’s the finance Minister going to help you hit this target? Because, at the moment, you haven’t delivered half the units that your manifesto commitment alludes to.”

Baroness Morgan said there was still a “long way to go” until the end of the Senedd.

She said: “A lot of this is not to do with finance. Some of it is about getting bits stuck in the planning system that, actually, can be unlocked, and what Lee Waters will be doing is to help unlock some of those areas where there are challenges.

“We know that we have committed £1.4 billion to social housing this Senedd term. This is a huge amount of money, and this is absolutely key to making sure that we prevent homelessness in future.”

Targets

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Davies said: “Labour’s First Minister clearly has no clue about the involvement of a Labour back bencher, the man responsible for imposing 20mph speed limits on Wales, in the planning system.

“The notion that involving the person who slowed Wales down would rapidly lead to building more social homes is for the birds.

“Like waiting times, where Labour have missed all their self-imposed targets, their failure to build even half the number of social homes Wales needs, is another broken promise.”

