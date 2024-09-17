Eluned Morgan in explosive FMQs debut

Emily Price

Eluned Morgan has blasted opposition party leaders in the Senedd in an explosive FMQs debut telling them to “go to Westminster” if they want to question Keir Starmer.

The Baroness of Ely dubbed herself the “captain of the ship” on Tuesday (September 17) as politicians gathered in the Welsh Parliament for the first time since the summer recess began in July.

Leader of the Senedd Tories Andrew RT Davies sat speechless as the newly installed FM hit back at his questions on the UK Government’s plans to strip 10 million pensioners of their winter fuel payments.

The controversial policy is expected to affect over 400,000 households in Wales.

The Tory leader said: “It is not too late. Will you write to the Chancellor and implore the Prime Minister to rescind this policy decision and put that money back onto pensioners pockets this winter so they can keep themselves warm?”

Ms Morgan told Mr Davies to go to Westminster if he wanted to ask the Prime Minister questions about the actions of his government.

She said: “I’m not going to come here week in and week out to respond to questions that should appropriately be given to Keir Starmer. If you want to go ask Keir Starmer, you should have gone to Westminster.”



Apology

The First Minister went on to demand an apology from Mr Davies for the “mess” the previous Conservative government had made of the UK.

Shouting across the Chamber and banging the desk, she said: “Where’s your apology?Where’s your apology? I tell you what, you want to hold me to account? You can hold me to account on what happens in this Chamber.

“But the responsibility for fixing the mess that you left remains with Keir Starmer.”

Plaid Cymru’s Leader Rhun ap Iorwereth also used his time on the floor to quiz the First Minister on Labour’s winter fuel payment cuts.

Baroness Morgan told him he should have stuck with his “plan A” and gone into Westminster.

Mr ap Iorwerth urged the First Minister’s party to “stand up to its London masters” and “fight for Wales”.

He said: “I’m being critised by the First Minister for demanding for Wales what Wales needs in terms of fair funding. It’s the Labour Party that told us everything would be rosey in the garden as soon as we had a Labour Government in Westminster – and now we have.”

The First Minister said that if every time something changes in Westminster she’s expected to “fill a hole” then they won’t “get very far”.

Baroness Morgan’s first FMQs session marks a new chapter for Welsh Labour following a string of controversies surrounding her predecessor Vaughan Gething who stepped down in July.

His time in office was marked by a series of rows over donations to his leadership camping from a convicted polluter, Covid-era text messages and his decision to sack one of his junior ministers.

Mr Gething was not offered a place in his successor’s Cabinet and says he will stand down at the next Senedd election.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

