Eluned Morgan in line to be First Minister as Jeremy Miles says he will not run
Martin Shipton
Health Minister Eluned Morgan seems likely to become the new First Minister after former contender Jeremy Miles announced he would not be standing to replace Vaughan Gething.
Mr Gething resigned last Tuesday, July 16, following months of controversy over donations totalling £200,000 that he took from a convicted criminal and the revelation that he had deleted messages during the Covid crisis because he feared they could be disclosed under freedom of information legislation. He subsequently lied to the UK Covid Inquiry.
In a statement, Mr Miles said: “I am today nominating Eluned Morgan for leader of Welsh Labour.
“I hope Eluned becomes our leader – her leadership would enable us all to move forward, united in delivering the vision of the Welsh Labour government.
“Eluned is a friend as well as a valued colleague. She has stood up for the interests of Wales in the Senedd but also in Europe, and Westminster.
“The values she champions – of fairness, prosperity for all, a greener future and a strong devolution settlement – are ones which I passionately share.
“Welsh Labour under Eluned would reach out and represent all parts of our nation.”
He thanked those who had encouraged him to stand but said he wanted to put the interests of the country and party first.
Resigned
Mr Miles was one of four members of the Cabinet who resigned last Tuesday, saying they no longer had confidence in Mr Gething as First Minister. Their decision prompted his resignation the same day. Subsequently a number of Mr Gething’s supporters said Mr Miles would not be able to unite the Senedd Labour group and he should not be a candidate for the leadership.
Earlier Baroness Morgan confirmed she was giving “serious consideration” to running to replace Vaughan Gething as leader of Welsh Labour.
She told BBC Politics Wales she was considering standing on a “unity ticket” with Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change in the Senedd.
Mr Irranca-Davies would effectively become Deputy First Minister.
Baroness Morgan said: “I’m certainly giving it serious consideration. But if I were to stand, then I would be standing on a ticket along with Huw Irranca-Davies, who was a Jeremy Miles supporter (in the last leadership race), so it would be a unity ticket.
“This is something we’re testing, there’s been a huge groundswell of support within the party for that idea.”
Wednesday
Candidates have until Wednesday to announce their intention to stand for leadership.
As Health Minister, Baroness Morgan has come under attack over the failure to reduce NHS waiting times and for other failings of the health system.
A former Member of the European Parliament, she was first elected as a member of the then National Assembly for Mid and West Wales in 2016.
Nominations for the Welsh Labour leadership close on Wednesday. If no other candidate comes forward, Baroness Morgan will be elected unopposed.
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The next leader of the Labour party in Wales was always likely to be a Minister who has overseen the decline in either health outcomes or educational standards.
Wales’ future success cannot be left to those too wedded to old thinking and failed ideas.
The people of Wales want an injection of hope and can do attitude from a new government which is relentlessly focused on putting Wales before the interests of Westminster.
Wales needs to break the cycle of Labour’s revolving door of First Ministers who have no direct mandate from voters”.
So because of an internal argument in the Labour party about who’s ’best’ to move forward and Labour’s desire to finally have a woman Wales gets a third rate FM who lets not forget had to borrow nominations to get on the ballot back in 2018.
Slow hand clap Labour, slow handclap.
From the pan into the fire!! Let the public decide!
I am not impressed with Eluned Morgans performance in health. The Welsh NHS is the worst in the UK and Morgan is Health Minister. How can she be recommended for the role of First Minister with such a poor track record.
In any event the crowning of a Labour First Minister chosen by a few Labour members is undemocratic. We should have an election
2 points. I get your point but Northern Ireland’s health service is far worse than Wales’. Secondly, both Plaid and the Tories had a similar coronation of their leaders.
My comment is about the crowning of the First Minister by Labour members not who they choose for leader
I watched Eluned Morgan talk about a joint ticket before news of the ‘fix’ broke. All she really spoke of was the Labour party with only vague side references to what the people of Wales want. No real public awareness at all. That’s before taking into account perception of her record or assessment of her leadership abilities. I agree with Richard Wyn Jones that this won’t make the questions re the donations etc go away. I also wonder how having a Deputy FM can be justified, certainly before the Senedd is expanded in 18 months time. Simply a pragmatic solution… Read more »
What a stitch-up, stung by a Sewing Bee…
Smiles, you are the worst…
Was this the ‘Plan B’ from that lost weekend in London…
A pox on that place…
Poor Cymru…look at what she does at work now…
The chaos, the pain, the suffering and death…
First Minister Bumble..
The riderless horse was a ‘dark haired horse’, who knew indeed…
Sorry, but it is time to go to the polls, otherwise ‘The Limpet’ will blight this country for another decade…
But the Senedd can choose whomever they want…
Choose somebody we can all trust…
I say Mabon ap Gwynfor
Didn’t Eluned Morgan forget to inform both her party and the Senedd of being banned for driving for six month? When a complaint came in to the Standards Commissioner, she then said that this was a serious lapse of judgement!
So, she will make a great FM
‘(Mr Miles) thanked those who had encouraged him to stand but said he wanted to put the interests of the country and party first.’
In taking this step he’s certainly opted to put the interests of the fractured Senedd Labour party first. I’ll defer judgement as to whether a government led by Eluned Morgan is in ‘the interests of the country’ because only time will tell.
Have you been in our hospitals lately…
NHS Wales needs deadheading…
Not the country put into special measures too…
If the Labour Party thinks Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca-Davies are the answer, it clearly hasn’t understood the question. There seemed to be an opportunity for Welsh Labour to debate openly whether it wished to be a genuinely autonomous party, able to develop and apply Welsh solutions to Welsh problems or to remain a branch office of UK Labour, prohibited from pursuing policies judged to be electorally damaging in England. Sadly, they (and Jeremy Miles in particular) have “bottled it”.
From her serial speeding to her abject failure to take ownership and then improve the Welsh Health Service is a is classic answer of mediocrity and contempt from Labour to the people of Wales if she becomes FM.
‘In line’ to be First Minister. You make it sound like some kind of monarchial succession.
The end of speed limits in the manifesto then.
So Vaughan was just the stalking horse, send for Poirot in the Senedd…
Opportunity knocks or more deleted messages…?
The machinations of solicitor politicians, eh!
a la ‘The Prince’…
Great, another FM who will not stand up to Starmer.
Jeremy if you are reading this, you’re our only hope
Mabon would stand up for Cymru…it is not either or, the choice is out of 56 (probably)…read the rules…
Another equity hire…have they learnt nothing from recent events?
Awful woman
Pam?
Lot of stick on here for a working class woman from Ely. (Cardiff)
Can’t work out if her ‘crime’ is her class or her sex!