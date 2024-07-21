Eluned Morgan in line to be First Minister as Jeremy Miles says he will not run

Martin Shipton

Health Minister Eluned Morgan seems likely to become the new First Minister after former contender Jeremy Miles announced he would not be standing to replace Vaughan Gething.

Mr Gething resigned last Tuesday, July 16, following months of controversy over donations totalling £200,000 that he took from a convicted criminal and the revelation that he had deleted messages during the Covid crisis because he feared they could be disclosed under freedom of information legislation. He subsequently lied to the UK Covid Inquiry.

In a statement, Mr Miles said: “I am today nominating Eluned Morgan for leader of Welsh Labour.

“I hope Eluned becomes our leader – her leadership would enable us all to move forward, united in delivering the vision of the Welsh Labour government.

“Eluned is a friend as well as a valued colleague. She has stood up for the interests of Wales in the Senedd but also in Europe, and Westminster.

“The values she champions – of fairness, prosperity for all, a greener future and a strong devolution settlement – are ones which I passionately share.

“Welsh Labour under Eluned would reach out and represent all parts of our nation.”

He thanked those who had encouraged him to stand but said he wanted to put the interests of the country and party first.

Resigned

Mr Miles was one of four members of the Cabinet who resigned last Tuesday, saying they no longer had confidence in Mr Gething as First Minister. Their decision prompted his resignation the same day. Subsequently a number of Mr Gething’s supporters said Mr Miles would not be able to unite the Senedd Labour group and he should not be a candidate for the leadership.

Earlier Baroness Morgan confirmed she was giving “serious consideration” to running to replace Vaughan Gething as leader of Welsh Labour.

She told BBC Politics Wales she was considering standing on a “unity ticket” with Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change in the Senedd.

Mr Irranca-Davies would effectively become Deputy First Minister.

Baroness Morgan said: “I’m certainly giving it serious consideration. But if I were to stand, then I would be standing on a ticket along with Huw Irranca-Davies, who was a Jeremy Miles supporter (in the last leadership race), so it would be a unity ticket.

“This is something we’re testing, there’s been a huge groundswell of support within the party for that idea.”

Wednesday

Candidates have until Wednesday to announce their intention to stand for leadership.

As Health Minister, Baroness Morgan has come under attack over the failure to reduce NHS waiting times and for other failings of the health system.

A former Member of the European Parliament, she was first elected as a member of the then National Assembly for Mid and West Wales in 2016.

Nominations for the Welsh Labour leadership close on Wednesday. If no other candidate comes forward, Baroness Morgan will be elected unopposed.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The next leader of the Labour party in Wales was always likely to be a Minister who has overseen the decline in either health outcomes or educational standards.

Wales’ future success cannot be left to those too wedded to old thinking and failed ideas.

The people of Wales want an injection of hope and can do attitude from a new government which is relentlessly focused on putting Wales before the interests of Westminster.

Wales needs to break the cycle of Labour’s revolving door of First Ministers who have no direct mandate from voters”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

