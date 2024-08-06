Eluned Morgan warns of cuts to services in Wales within hours of being elected First Minister

Emily Price

Eluned Morgan has admitted that some Welsh Government services will have to be “de-prioritised” following her election as First Minister.

Baroness Morgan was appointed to the top job after a vote in the Senedd on Tuesday (August 6).

The former health minister replaces Vaughan Gething who was forced to resign after four members of his cabinet quit in protest against his leadership last month.

Welsh Labour spent the 118 days of his short tenure in turmoil with rows about donations to his leadership campaign from a convicted criminal and the sacking of a junior minister.

Baroness Morgan will embark on her new journey leading the Welsh Government alongside deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies – a former member of Mr Gething’s cabinet.

She says she’s now started a listening tour of Wales, speaking to people in their communities, to hear what they want focused on.

But she added that some other areas would have to pick up the slack.

The “listening” message was well used by her predecessor who spent his short time in office u-turning on several of Mark Drakeford’s policies including the 20mph default speed limit and the controversial Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Tough times

Speaking to the PA news agency she said: “There will be lots of things that I’m expecting to hear. I’m sure that they’ll want to hear the Welsh NHS waiting lists are coming down, particularly those who are waiting the longest time.

“They’ll want to see improvements in terms of education, they’ll want to see the economy growing, they want to see the effect of that economic growth in their communities.

“I want to hear them telling me, genuinely, which things to prioritise, and obviously that will mean in these tough financial times, de-prioritising other things.”

The Baroness of Ely would not say what things could be “de-prioritised” insisting that was the point of the listening exercise with the Welsh public.

She added: “That’s precisely what we want to do during the exercise, is to work out what things get prioritised and then obviously other things will have to take some slack and see some difference.”

Downing Street

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said the newly installed FM should call on the Labour Government in Westminster for support.

He said: “We know finances are tight, which is why the First Minister should be knocking on the door of Number 10 Downing Street demanding a fair funding model from Wales from her Labour colleague Keir Starmer.

“Failure to do so will prove that any claims that having two Labour governments are a good thing for Wales will prove to be nothing more than pie in the sky.

“Whilst it’s hard to knock a First Minister for wanting to listen to the public, where on earth have Labour been up to now? Was Eluned Morgan not listening to patients and health professionals in her time as Health Minister? And when do we find out what her plans are and what her own vision is for Wales?”

